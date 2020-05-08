Don’t know what to cook with ingredients you have? There’s an app for that

With the lockdown well underway in South Africa, we’ve all been taking our civic duty to physical distance very seriously by limiting our trips outdoors.

Unfortunately that means popping to the store at the last minute just to buy a sachet of bicarb isn’t something we can do on a whim any longer. Even if we wanted to, shops are closing earlier these days so by the time we figure out what we’d like for dinner, it’ll already be too late.

If only there was a way to turn the arbitrary ingredients unearthed from the depths of your pantry into something spectacular? Well, luckily for you, there is.





Supercook

Free on Play Store and App Store









Just add your ingredients and Supercook instantly finds matching recipes from the most popular cooking websites. To get started, all you have to do is select the ingredients from the categories and wait while the app generates a whole list of yummy recipes for you to make with what you already have. It’s as easy as that.





Liquor Cabinet - Cocktails & Drinks

Free on App Store









With all our favourite restaurants and bars closed, Phuza Thursday and Friday after work drinks have been put on hold. If you don’t really fancy yourself much of a mixologist, the Liquor Cabinet will help you prepare thirst quenching cocktails. Once again, just plug in the miscellaneous ingredients you have on hand and see what the app comes up with . From frosty margaritas to more elaborate drinks with all the bells and whistles, if you are looking to try something new, the "If You Had..." feature will tell you which additional drinks lie only one ingredient away.





