Doomscrolling: What it is and how to stop

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We all know how it goes: We scroll mindlessly through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Swiping, scrolling and the occasional double tapping on your friend's engagement post and memes. But those well acquainted with social media know that it's not all good news as reports emerge of rising death tolls and suffering. But for some reason, we are unable to stop scrolling. What is doomscrolling? The phenomenon has been dubbed 'doomscrolling', a new term used online to describe the act of seeking out and reading bad news. According to psychologists, the need to collect this information during a crisis is hardwired into human biology. Although not a new phenomenon, there has been a reported spike in what experts now call 'doomscrolling' during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is so common, that is now been added to the dictionary.

Why should I stop it?

Despite sleep issues or mental health problems and anxiety due to uncertainty in this time, many of us have become 'addicted' to scrolling through our phones. This leads to us feeling even worse about life.

When we get caught in the doomscrolling web, we tend to disconnect from our reality and loved ones. This makes us forget the more positive events in life. Before you know it, it becomes a bad habits - one that you won't only have a hard time stopping but one with terrible consequences.

The lack of routine during the pandemic has had an impact on our ability to focus on better memories and experiences.

Lockdown has had a huge impact on wellbeing, with many feeling trapped in an environment.

Add this to a sense of helplessness due to seeing constant 'doom' facts and figures, deaths, and losses.

Lockdown has also given many people too much free time - free time that almost always goes to doomscolling.

That sounds bad. So how do I put an end to it?

Make sure to to take control and implement boundaries over personal use of the internet and social media.

Limit times when you are connected using apps or even time yourself with a stopwatch. Alternatively, set times in the day to check the internet or social media, and closing the tabs outside of these times.

Turning off notifications on your phone might also be helpful as you won’t feel so compelled to respond or look through the latest updates.

Pick up on good habits. Do some exercise, cook, write in a journal or check in on loved ones. These are much better ways to fill the time and as well as calm the mind.

IOL TECH