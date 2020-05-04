DStv announces free May bouquet upgrade for Compact subscribers

With level 4 restrictions seeing most people still hunkered down in their homes, many people are looking for more ways to keep themselves entertained. DStv has announced that they will be giving a free month-long upgrade to all DStv Compact subscribers to the next higher bouquet during the government imposed Covid-19 lockdown.

DStv Compact subscribers in South Africa will now be spoiled for choice as they will now get to watch additional TV channels available to DStv Compact Plus subscribers and above which include MTV Music, CBS Justice, M-Net Binge, Comedy Central, kykNET, 1Magic, Africa Magic Urban Movies, Curiosity Stream, History, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., CBeebies, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 13, and Sky News. This goes until 29 May.

According to News24, Ntsika Msuthu, DStv South Africa PR manager said "It's exciting to bring new content to their DStv Compact package subscribers; During this time, we aim to keep our customers entertained with the best available local and international content available to us; we are excited that we can give our customers exclusives such as the Somhale's The Union which was dubbed as the wedding extravaganza of the year."

The channel's schedule will now start at 20:00 on weekdays and 19:00 on weekends because of age-restricted content.

"The availability of DStv Compact Plus channels to DStv Compact customers ensures that more DStv subscribers get to enjoy the slew of exciting line-up changes recently announced by M-Net Local Entertainment Changes. Plus, in addition to the many highlights that were already awaiting DStv Compact customers in May, there are now even more channels to choose from," said DStv in a statement.