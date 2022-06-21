Dynabook announces Mobile Secure Client to accommodate growing virtual desktop infrastructure deployments

Dynabook today announces Dynabook Mobile Secure Client (DMSC), designed to enable seamless hybrid working through a Mobile Secure Client that delivers enhanced IT security and manageability to IT teams, alongside the freedom of mobility to workers. With Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployments expected to grow at more than 20 per cent CAGR according to Global Market Insights – from $15 billion globally in 2021 to $55 billion by 2028 – DMSC ensures Dynabook’s portfolio of business computing solutions fully caters for organisations requiring a VDI, whether due to strict security standards, the need for simplified manageability, or a combination of the two.

“With DMSC, organisations can deploy hybrid working easily, delivering mobility, unconstrained experience and complete productivity within an ultra-secure VDI environment,” said Damian Jaume, President, Dynabook Europe GmbH. “We’re seeing a growing demand for VDI within certain business segments, and the arrival of DMSC caters for such customers looking for seamless manageability and robust security, while still enabling the device flexibility and customisation users need to remain productive today.” DMSC enables organisations to effortlessly create an efficient office-like experience in the hybrid era, while retaining full control of compliance and security. This is particularly useful in sectors which handle a significant amount of confidential and classified information, as well as for those operating a device sharing, device rental or Desktop-as-a-Service model which requires quick and straightforward deployment. Simplified fleet maintenance

From a manageability perspective, DMSC makes life easy for IT teams. IT set-up is minimised, with devices tailored to specific customer requirements by Dynabook upon order, meaning they are delivered directly to the end-user to work straight out of the box. Put simply, organisations can deploy from Dynabook’s factory to anywhere with no need for configuration. Operational and security updates, including customer requirements, are also prepared by Dynabook’s engineers for simple targeted estate deployment, again removing significant workload for the end-user. This combination of pre-configuration and low ongoing maintenance brings the extra benefit of additional time and cost-savings, for example through a reduction in the need for IT support. Leverage VDI infrastructure with incremental security

Supporting the leading VDI providers, DMSC fits seamlessly into existing VDI infrastructures and offers robust security for organisations operating within the most sensitive of environments. This includes guarding against data theft by using an encrypted IoT Operating System that is loaded into the system RAM with each boot. No access is permitted to the IoT OS itself, and system RAM is purged at power-down with no VDI session data cached or retained. At each boot, and during each session, DMSC communicates with an authentication server to verify it still has permission to operate. By doing this, any client that becomes suspected of being compromised can be remotely shutdown and prevented from further operation. Dynabook’s range of DMSC devices also benefit from the added security of Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS. As the only PC vendor to build and maintain its BIOS in-house, the risk of third-party interference is eliminated, ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of security measures being taken at higher levels.

