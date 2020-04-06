Educational apps now available for home learning during coronavirus lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

EdTech company Human Heroes has announced that its full product suite can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store. Human Heroes apps cover a variety of topics such from easy reading clocks and and counting seconds to more advanced subjects such as radioactivity, atoms, and the chemical refinement process. The aim of Human Heroes’ is to enable children to become inspired by real-life scientific heroes from history, including Albert Einstein and Marie Curie. Each game has been designed in conjunction with education specialists and is used in home learning/schooling to supplement class learning. Human Heroes titles have received many prestigious awards and prizes throughout the company's 3-year existence.

The suite contains no ads, no in-app purchases, no subscriptions and full play without online connectivity.

The company's flagship premium offering, Einstein on Time, centres on the creator of the theory of relativity himself. In this app, Albert Einstein guides children through various fun challenges and activities.

The studio’s latest premium offering, Curie on Matter, brings back to life ‘the mother of radioactivity’ and celebrates Marie Curie's achievements as a pioneer physicist, chemist and and the first and only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice. The offering takes the user through a collection of creative problem and puzzle-solving mini- games, exciting numerical challenges and high-quality animation sequences.

Over 60 000 children are playing worldwide and have been featured by Apple across numerous App Store categories

Feel free to check out latest title Curie on Matter in action here: youtube

IOL TECH