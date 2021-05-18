Egypt launches WhatsApp service for vaccine enquiries

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt’s health ministry has announced the upcoming launch of a new smartphone service called Chatbook that will enable users to enquire about their Covid-19 vaccine registration.

According to the Egypt Independent, ministry official Aysam Salah said that people will be able to connect with the system via WhatsApp and learn the date, time and location of their vaccination appointment.

The service, which will launch within a week, will also allow users to send messages to the ministry’s medical teams about any side effects they may experience after being vaccinated.

Salah added that the issuing of vaccination certificates was now under way but citizens would only receive the certificate after getting their second dose of the vaccine.

Certificates will be available physically and electronically. They will be issued in both Arabic and English and include holograms with unique serial numbers to avoid false replication. The electronic certificate will be issued via a phone app.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Monitor reported on Tuesday that Egypt’s health ministry has warned citizens about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases caused by public gatherings.

The ministry has appealed to people not to remove their masks in crowded spaces and public gatherings and to maintain at least a one-metre distance from one another.

It has also advised citizens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, eating well and maintaining their mental health.

In its latest update, Egypt has recorded 246,909 Covid-19 cases, including 182,024 recoveries and 14,388 deaths.

African News Agency