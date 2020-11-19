Facebook adds 3 new messaging features on Messenger and Instagram

Johannesburg - Social media giant Facebook has launched a number of new features for Messenger and Instagram. These include Watch Together, TinyTAN, and Vanish Mode. The new features are part of the new messaging experience on Instagram. The first feature is ‘Watch Together’ in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels and TV shows, movies and trending videos in real-time over video chat with their loved ones. Facebook said they will also be bringing two new show series with Grammy-nominated superstar Post Malone and digital creator Avani Gregg, Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League and Here for It with Avani Gregg, exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Messenger’s Watch Together. The second feature is TinyTAN. Users will be excited to know about the 'TinyTAN' chat theme will be available on both Messenger and Instagram.TinyTAN is a group of lovable characters created from the seven members of the famous boyband BTS.

Once you update to the new experience, users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme and express their affection with emojis, share their favourite songs from the new album, or customize their message reactions for their perfect TinyTAN-themed chat.

To activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger go to your chat settings by tapping Theme and selecting TinyTAN.

And finally, we have 'Vanish Mode'. This is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after a user leaves a chat thread. To activate it, just swipe up in an existing chat thread and you will enter the vanish mode. Swipe up again and to go back to the regular chat.

The company said they designed Vanish Mode with safety and choice top of mind, so you (the user) are in control of your experience.

Facebook also added that people who follow each other on Instagram or who are connected on Messenger can use vanish mode in one-on-one chats.

Vanish mode is also optional if a user chooses to enter vanish mode with someone and your chat buddy decides to take a screenshot of your chat while you are using Vanish Mode, you will be notified. And as always, you can block someone or report a conversation if you feel unsafe.

Facebook has slowly rolled out Vanish Mode on Messenger. And it is now available on Messenger in the U.S and a few other countries. However, on Instagram, it’s not yet available the company said it will be coming soon.

IOL TECH