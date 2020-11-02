Facebook finally rolls out dark mode for iOS devices: This is how to enable it

Cape Town - Facebook has finally started rolling out the 'Dark Mode' billions of iOS devices users. Facebook had been working on a 'Dark Mode' for its official iOS app in April. In June, a few users had access to the setting hinting that the company was gradually rolling out the feature for testing purposes, reported MacRumors. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the dark mode won’t be completely black as seen with other dark modes. “Facebook’s Dark Mode interface won’t be completely black like we’ve seen in Instagram and Messenger. Instead, it’s a grayscale design with white accents for logos and icons. This is sure to be a controversial decision among Facebook users,” said the report. It is worth noting that Facebook has not yet rolled out Dark Mode support on iOS to everyone, but it is publicly testing the feature with a wider percentage of the Facebook user base.

This is how to enable when you do eventually get access:

To see if 'Dark Mode' is available through Facebook account on iOS, first make sure you have the latest version of the Facebook app from the App store.

Open the Facebook app and tap the three lines at the bottom-right of the navigation bar.

Tap "Settings and Privacy". Keep your look for a new 'Dark Mode' option and choose between "On, Off or System".

Facebook-owned apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger already have 'Dark Mode' support built into the app.

'Dark Mode' helps users enjoy lower brightness with contrast and vibrancy, thus minimising screen glare for use in low light.

IOL TECH