Facebook introduces fresh new look on Pages and removes ‘Likes’

Social media giant Facebook has redesigned its public Pages. The public Pages function is often used by public figures and creators to build communities and achieve their business objectives. The company announced the news on Wednesday. The redesigned Facebook Page will have a Dedicated News Feed, an updated layout, easy navigation between a personal profile and Pages, updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access, actionable insights and Safety and integrity features to detect spam content and impersonator accounts. “We’ve redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info,” the company said in a post. One of the biggest changes that will come with the new design is that Facebook will completely remove the ‘Like’ button. “We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages,” the company said.

Facebook added that followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.

Another huge change is News Feed. This will be a first for Facebook on its Pages as it was previously not available. This mean Pages can now discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections and other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

Facebook has also made Page conversations to more visible to a wider audience and surface more frequently in their followers News Feed, comments from public figures will also be bumped to the top of the comments section.

Users will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

Facebook says the new experience will officially begin to roll out to all Facebook Pages over the coming months.

IOL TECH