Facebook launches avatars in Africa - Here is how to make your own

Popular social network Facebook has been abuzz with avatars after it launched its Avatar feature across the African continent. The Facebook Avatar feature allows users to create cartoon-like versions of themselves. Needless to say, your Feed has been filled with them. Users have the option of setting the Facebook Avatar as a profile picture or it can be used to send stickers to others. You can customise your avatar to look like yourself, as well as change the expression, clothing or background. “Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalised way possible,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa. “We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way.”

While this concept is not entirely new, people are loving the new feature. Snapchat users will fondly remember bitmojis - the avatar feature that Snapchat made popular. Various companies have rolled out their own versions, including Apple's memoji.

Here is how to make you own:

Make sure to download the latest version of the Facebook app on your Android or iOS device.

Open the Facebook app and login to your account.

At the top right corner, there are three lines. Click on this. Once you have done that, scroll down and click on ‘See More’. Click on ‘Avatar’ and then click on ‘Next’.

You will start creating your avatar by selecting a skin tone. Click ‘Next’ to change your hairstyle, face shape, eye shape, eyewear, body shape and other body features.

Once you have changed all the features, click on ‘Done’ at the top right corner.

IOL TECH