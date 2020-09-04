Facebook paying users to deactivate their accounts before US election

San Francisco - As part of a newly-launched study, Facebook is paying off people to deactivate their accounts on both its main platform and Instagram ahead of the US election in November.

The screenshots posted by The Washington Post on Thursday show an Instagram pop-up asking users to select how much money they would be willing to receive in order to deactivate their Instagram and Facebook accounts ahead of the election.

"So Facebook is now going to pay people to deactivate their IG and FB accounts before Election Day. It's part of the research experiment announced Monday but WOW. This notice went out this week," reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin tweeted.

Facebook is giving the options of $10, $15 and $20 per week.

Some users would be asked to deactivate their accounts for one week while others can be asked to leave the platform up to six weeks.