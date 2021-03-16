Facebook will pay News Corp for content in Australia

Facebook will pay News Corp Australia for journalism from local mastheads.

The social networking site has reached a three-year deal for an undisclosed amount weeks after the country passed a law making tech platforms pay to display news content.

Rupert Murdoch's organisation - which secured a global deal with Google last month - has reached an agreement which covers all of NEws Corp Australia's content.

The company controls around 70% of newspaper circulation in the country, and counts the likes of The Australian, The Herald Sun and the Daily Telegraph among its titles.

It also owns news.com.au, and conversative television network Sky News Australia.