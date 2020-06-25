Fujifilm new app lets you turn your mirrorless camera into a webcam

The digital world has slowly become our go-to place for interacting with family, friends, and colleagues. In recent months, we’ve witnessed a high demand in webcams because of the regulations of the lockdown and practicing social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but having a bad quality webcam doesn’t really help.

Fujifilm has created an app that allows you to use certain X-series and GFX-series mirrorless cameras as ultra high-quality webcams.

The app is called Fujifilm X Webcam and works over the USB, letting you benefit from all the extra quality sensors your laptop does not offer. You can even make use of Fujifilm’s famed movie simulation modes.

The Fujifilm X Webcam does not work with all Fuji cameras, only the modern ones. These include the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, and all GFX cameras. The app is free for download but for now, it is only available on Windows.

According to 5to9Mac Fujifilms announced that its mirrorless cameras will be able to be used as Mac webcams after its X Webcam app first arrived for Windows last month. The Mac version of the app should arrive in mid-July and work with its X-series cameras.