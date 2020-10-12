Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP camera and 65W fast charging

Seoul/New Delhi - After launching the premium Note 20 series, Samsung is now planning to launch 2021 flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra with 65W fast charging support and 108MP camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with the company's own Samsung HM2 108-megapixel primary camera in the Penta-camera, which as the name indicates, is a successor to the HM1 sensor launched last year, reports GizmoChina.

The phone will have support for 1080p recording at 240fps, 4K recording at 120fps, and 8K recording at 30fps.

"The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will have support for 65W fast charging technology, which the company is already working on," the report said.

Earlier, it was being reported that the phone could have 60W charging support.