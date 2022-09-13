Get your hands on the new HONOR 70 5G with the first ever solo cut vlog mode

HONOR is marrying a mobile device with jewellery with the launch of the HONOR 70 5G. This device is designed to meet the different tastes of the fashion-conscious community. It’s available colours in South Africa including the iconic Crystal Silver, Midnight Black is what will excite fashion-conscious crowd.

Story continues below Advertisement

The brand-new HONOR 70 5G features an impressive camera system with SONY IMX800 DualMain Camera, as well as innovative vlog capabilities with the Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode. One can get one of these from Vodacom at the price of R749 with 24 months of instalments, or at R579 with 36 months of instalments. Available in premium colours Crystal Silver and Midnight Black. With the purchase consumers also get a R500 accessory voucher. The device is also available through MTN in the hero colour of Crystal Silver and comes with Mega Talk/Gigs XS at a price of R799 with 24 months of instalments, or R549 with 36 months of instalments.

Story continues below Advertisement

Through MTN consumers can also avail 20000mAh power bank as a gift. Great news for consumers who enjoy these devices is that they come with Google Mobile Services. It is is also the First Solo Cut Vlog Mode with SONY IMX800 Camera Sensor which translates to remarkable videography innovations to empower the younger generation to fulfil their vlogging aspirations. The device achieves this by delivering 4K video recording in 30fps in standard video recording. It also debuts the first-ever Solo Cut Vlog Mode, enabling budding creators to produce portrait vlogs using Person Autofocus Tracking Technology. This feature enables the photographer to focus on a specific individual with precision. The Seamless Focus Switch enables users to change the focus of the video to spotlight a different subject at the tap of a finger.

Story continues below Advertisement

To capture more light for brighter and more detailed pictures, HONOR 70 5G debuts the Sony flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 camera sensor. In addition, it is also equipped with a 50MP 122 o ultra-wide camera which also doubles as a macro camera. Aesthetic design inspired by symmetrical geometry and the craftsmanship of jewellery In terms of looks, it draws inspiration from the craftsmanship of jewellery design. Exceptionally thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR 70 5G boasts a thickness of just 7.91mm with a weight of just 178g, so it effortlessly fits into small handbags and pockets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Superb performance with a robust 66W HONOR SuperCharge The battery is even better with a self-developed single-cell dual-loop battery design which brings users a thin body size and low power loss. The HONOR 70 5G delivers a fast-charging experience with the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology. Users can juice up HONOR 70 5G to 60% from 3% in just 20 minutes using the included charger, ensuring they can rapidly power up their device.

For more information, please visit www.hihonor.com/za/or follow us on: FB: @HONORSouthAfrica IG: @HONORZA