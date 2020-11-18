Google adds new tools for a healthier lifestyle on its Fit apps

Google has revamped its Fit app on Android and iOS. The company has announced an update to its Google Fit and Wear OS that will introduce a new centralised home screen of health-related information, sleep tracking data, weather, workouts and breathing exercises.

In addition to being able to view the new centralised summary of your metrics on your home screen, you will also be able to see if you are meeting your daily and weekly goals for Heart Points and Steps, view your most recent workout and keep track of your heart rate, weight and blood pressure trends over time.

“We wanted to make it easier to find all of this quickly, and more easily in one place. To do this, we’ve made a few new updates to Google Fit and Wear OS by Google that makes tracking and understanding all of your wellness information easier,” Google said in a statement.

The company said they have added more sleep information into Google Fit, where users will be able to track their nightly activities, view sleep stages and be able to set a goal for their bedtime schedule. However, to have access to the above information users must be connected to devices like the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Oura Ring, Withings sleep tracking mat or use a sleep tracking app like Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle.

Google said users can view a summary of their walk or run on a map along with pace and mile markers. They also can send stats, routes and photos from their Google Fit workout journal entries via social media or messaging apps to encourage their family and friend to stay active.