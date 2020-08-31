Google Assistant Snapshot gets updated with a voice command feature

Johannesburg - Google has extended its Snapshot feature in Assistant by adding in new exciting updates to make Snapshot more helpful and proactive.

Two years ago, Google introduced Snapshot in Assistant and the initial version showed information about your daily commute time, upcoming schedules, reminders, upcoming flights, recent online orders, stock market updates as well as reminders to pay your credit card.

The updated version of Snapshot will have reminders for upcoming holidays. Your Snapshot will adjust based on the time of the day with your interactions on Google Assistant. Meaning in the morning you will see a card about your commute, weather, to-dos and top headlines.

Google will also be adding in tailored recommendations based on your preferences for recipes, podcast and even nearby restaurants that deliver. If you are looking for dinner inspirations just tap to check out new recipes you may want to try out. Google will also have recipe recommendations during different times of the day.

You can view your Snapshot by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner. To make things even easier Google has added in a live voice commend: Just say, “Hey Google, show me my day,” the voice command feature is only available to users with English as their default language. However, the tech giant is working on introducing additional languages in the coming months.