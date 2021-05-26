Google rolls out redesigned and improved Weather app on Android

San Francisco - Google Weather app on Android, which has received a redesign, is now beginning to roll out to those on the latest Search beta.

According to 9To5Google, before this time, Google had not touched the Weather experience on Android for several years.

This revamp brings many 'Material Theme' flourishes like a search bar with rounded corners and updated tab indicators for Today, Tomorrow and 10 days, the report said.

Meanwhile, the navigation drawer has been replaced by a profile avatar in the top-right corner. Tapping reveals an account dropdown with settings to change Temperature units and an "Add to home screen" shortcut.

One rather odd aesthetic styling that Google opted for in this Weather redesign is a stark white status bar that was previously themed to the current weather condition, the report said.

The new colour matches the navigation and search bar but is too bright -- especially when the system dark theme is active, it added.

There are no other changes to the core forecasting experience with the company still leveraging weather.com for data.

There are currently some bugs when tapping the search bar to switch cities, as per the report.

Google app 12.20 is currently in the beta channel. It should be available in the stable channel soon.

