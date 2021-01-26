Google search on mobile is getting a revamp

Google has redesigned how search results will look like on mobile, the company announced in a blog post.

The company said it hopes the new change will simplify things for users.

Though the changes might be minor, the new redesign promises to bring information into focus, making text easier to read, creating more breathing room, using colour to highlight what’s important, and leaning into that “Googley” feeling.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign of the mobile search experience.

Using the newly updated Search experience, users will come across a bolder and larger text that is intended to be easier to scan quickly through the information, and users will see more of Google’s font in results. The company design’s team also said they will be reducing the use of shadows that will make it easier for users to immediately see what they are looking for making the overall visual look more spacious and have a breathing room for Search results and other content to take centre stage.