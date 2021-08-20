Google’s new mobile device the Pixel 5a to launch on August 26

GOOGLE will be launching the Pixel 5a with 5G, the latest A-series Pixel phone on August 26 with a cost price of $449 (R6 871). According to Google, the device has helpful features that users have grown to love as well as a few new hardware additions.

Here's what people can expect from the Google Pixel 5a: Water-resistant The Pixel 5a is the first in A-series from Google that has IP67 water and dust resistance.

Camera The device has a dual-camera system, with a rear-facing ultra-wide lens that captures a huge field of view. The portrait light feature will help users with getting just the right light on a face while the Cinematic Pan will keep videos steady and smooth. Night sight with astrophotography, can capture city lights to the moon and the stars.

Introducing the budget-friendly #Pixel5a with 5G



Available exclusively in 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 and 🇯![CDATA[]]>🇵. Pre-order at the Google Store https://t.co/GrPuLV3rvk pic.twitter.com/AFfFOFN1iB — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 17, 2021 Battery Pixel5a has a 4680 mAh battery to power your biggest adventures. On board the device has features like fast-charging and adaptive battery. According to Google, with extreme battery saver, the device can last up to 48 hours on a single charge. Entertainment

With the 5G speed of the Pixel 5a users can download up to 70 songs in seconds. With Stadia, users can play games on the TV or laptop and keep going on Pixel. With Duo screen sharing in HD, everyone on the call can view the same video. Other features The device has a Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage ways to do things on your Pixel phone. Pixel5a is only available in one colour Mostly Black, with an olive-coloured power button. However, there are cases in four different colours that people can choose from.