Google’s Phone app lets you know why a business is calling you

Over the years, Google has been working very hard to make calls less annoying with features like automatic call screening to spam detection. Now it has a new 'Verified Calls' feature to help users know why a business is calling them before they pick up the phone.

Verified Calls is a feature that helps users learn more about incoming calls before answering them. It only comes from businesses that have gone through Googles’s approval process. The call that meets the criteria that comes from an approved business, the user will see the business name, logo, and the reason for the call.

The Verified Calls feature will first be debuted in Brazil. The feature requires a business to send call information to a secure Google server. The server then pushes the information to the Google phone app on your device. When the actual call is placed, the app checks the caller's information against that stored data in order to verify the call is indeed coming from the business. If everything checks out, then the Phone app displays the call as being Verified and presents the helpful info provided by the business. A few minutes after receiving the call, the information is deleted from Google's server.

The Verified Calls service only works on the Google Phone app, meaning it won’t be available to all Android phones.

Receiving an unknown call especially those 011 or 087 numbers can really be annoying, this new feature really puts the power back in your hands now you will be able to know why certain businesses are calling you.