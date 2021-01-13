Hike sticker chat app to shut down, CEO announces new platforms

Messaging platform Hike will be shutting down its Sticker Chat app, founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal confirmed the news on Twitter over the weekend.

Hike Sticker Chat app users also received an in-app notification asking them to export their chats before the app was shutting down its doors for good.

“Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Today we're announcing that after so many years of helping you deepen friendships, we will be shutting down Hike Sticker Chat at 11.59 pm on 14th Jan 2021. We thank you for creating amazing memories with us on Hike Sticker Chat and giving us your love and trust for so many years. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of you.” The Hike app notification reads.

Hike Messenger was launched in 2012. It was later updated to Hike Stiker Chat app in the first quarter of 2019 with over 30 000 stickers in 40 Indian languages. The app offered trendy and quirky sticker packs. Users were also encouraged to create their own HikeMoji, opening a world of creativity.

In the midst of shutting down the Sticker Chat app, Mittal tweeted that India will not have its own messenger unless the country bans Western companies. He also had a few words to say regarding the whole WhatsApp new privacy policy saga, saying rivals like Telegram and Signal are both very good as they are more aligned with consumers, unlike Facebook products.