Hisense launches new INFINITY H60 phone range

Cape Town – Hisense launched the new INFINITY H60 smartphone range on Friday. The consumer electronics manufacturer promises the new range will mean “life reimagined” for South Africans.

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. At Hisense, we harness technological innovation to develop high-quality, high-performing products that make life easier for millions of South Africans,” Hisense South Africa marketing director Patrick Hu said. “With over 98% of South Africans owning a smartphone, the Hisense INFINITY H60 5G and INFINITY H60 Lite invites users to discover a 'Life Reimagined' with Hisense's renowned product quality and unparalleled value for money.” The Hisense new range, which includes the H60 5G and the H60 Lite, will be available in stores on April 14.

Hisense INFINITY H60 5G Designed as the flagship device, the INFINITY H60 5G is the smartphone that does it all, the company says, noting the phone boasts blazingly fast performance, outstanding imaging capabilities and 5G compatibility out of the box. Guaranteed to turn heads, it comes with a deep cobalt leather cover and an all-new 108MP quad rear camera, enhanced by a high-resolution algorithm from 64MP. The phone also boasts a 6.57" AMOLED curved display, which is perfect for viewing crystal-clear content captured on the device, or via HD streaming, all in glorious FHD+.

The phone has an Octacore processor, 8GB of RAM and a 4200mAh battery for all-day use. It also has a 30W Quick Charge feature to ensure that users are always connected. Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite The Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite promises premium functionality and exceptional value with an all-new 48MP camera and a Sony high-performance image sensor.

The phone boasts a 6.95" O-Infinity FHD+ display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also comes with all-day usage, with a 5150mAh battery and 15W Quick Charge. The Hisense INFINITY H60 5G is costs from R499 a month on contract, or R11 999 cash. The Hisense INFINITY H60 Lite costs from R249 a month on contract, or R4 499 cash. IOL Wealth