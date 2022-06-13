HONOR Magic 4 Pro is available in South Africa today

Honor unveiled the Magic 4 Pro and Magic 4 Lite smartphones in Johannesburg, South Africa after debuting the devices in the global market recently. This marks a significant moment for the smartphone company which is now officially independent.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro flagship smartphone is now available for purchase in the South African market. Local mobile network operators will offer the Honor Magic 4 Pro for R999 per month on contract, with Vodacom bundling a pair of Honor Earbuds.

The newly launched Honor smartphones come with Google Mobile Services which is a major boost for the now independent brand. It runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 software atop Android 12, with access to Google Mobile Services.

One of the outstanding elements of the mobile device is the camera which goes beyond expectations by enabling cinematic-level footage and great photography together with videography. This is made possible by HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects which offers a dynamic range and rich colour expression for shooting videos. The remarkable aspect about the photography capability of the mobile phone is that it delivers the world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second) which beats the industry benchmark.