HONOR Magic 4 Pro is available in South Africa today

Honor unveiled the Magic 4 Pro and Magic 4 Lite smartphones in Johannesburg, South Africa after debuting the devices in the global market recently. This marks a significant moment for the smartphone company which is now officially independent.
The Honor Magic 4 Pro flagship smartphone is now available for purchase in the South African market. Local mobile network operators will offer the Honor Magic 4 Pro for R999 per month on contract, with Vodacom bundling a pair of Honor Earbuds.
The newly launched Honor smartphones come with Google Mobile Services which is a major boost for the now independent brand. It runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 software atop Android 12, with access to Google Mobile Services.
One of the outstanding elements of the mobile device is the camera which goes beyond expectations by enabling cinematic-level footage and great photography together with videography. This is made possible by HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects which offers a dynamic range and rich colour expression for shooting videos. The remarkable aspect about the photography capability of the mobile phone is that it delivers the world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second) which beats the industry benchmark.
In addition to this important feature, the mobile device does not compromise on battery quality. HONOR Magic4 Pro is equipped with a large 4 600mAh battery, which delivers an ultra-long battery life and a hassle-free charging experience. Its 100W fast charger will help users to go from zero to 100 percent within not much more than 30 to 40 minutes. The Honor Wireless Supercharge reaches 50% in 15 minutes.
Over and above these innovative features the Magic 4 Pro will introduce a groundbreaking feature that takes care of sound leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many.
The HONOR Magic4 Pro carries an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls. All these groundbreaking features are now available through the Honor Magic 4 Pro smartphones which are officially available in South Africa today. The HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available from today in an all-new stunning Cyan and an elegant Black colour.
These premium colours epitomise HONOR’s rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design.
Priced at R22,999 the HONOR Magic4 Pro will be available in 8+256GB variant. Consumers can buy the latest premium flagship via Vodacom with a contract deal of R999 for 24 months with 1GB REDCORE and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro as gift and via MTN with a contract deal of R999 for 24 moths which comes with Mega Talk and Gigs XS.