How bad is your Spotify? AI bot will mercilessly roast your music taste
For many, music is more than just a few notes and great lyrics strung together. Whether it is to feel more confident, getting over a terrible break-up or if you need a little hype in your life, there is a song for just about everything.
We also love making playlists for every mood (thanks, Spotify!) Needless to say, we put great pride in our playlists because it doesn’t only reflect our mood but also our personalities.
Well, this new Spotify AI bot is here to mercilessly diss your music tastes and take a poop all over your emotions.
The new AI bot called ’How Bad Is Your Spotify?’ and launched by the digital publication The Pudding, will ruthlessly roast your Spotify playlist using “sophisticated AI”. This AI was trained by Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels.
So if you’re feeling brave, log in with your Spotify account information and let the bot do its thing.
If you are ready, this is what you should brace yourself for: Brutal jabs directed at your taste in music followed by questions on whether or not you have been listening to certain songs ironically (select 'lol yeah’ if you feel too attacked.) It will also tell you which artists you stan too much. To top it all off after a full on attack, the bot’s finishing blow is giving your Spotify mix a low percentage rating as well as an overall review to sum it up.
To make you feel better, it reviewed mine as “Your spotify was adult-skateboarder-eyeliner-and-screaming-awkward-middle-school-slow-dance bad.” Yeah. Ouch.
IOL TECH