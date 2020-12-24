How bad is your Spotify? AI bot will mercilessly roast your music taste

For many, music is more than just a few notes and great lyrics strung together. Whether it is to feel more confident, getting over a terrible break-up or if you need a little hype in your life, there is a song for just about everything.

We also love making playlists for every mood (thanks, Spotify!) Needless to say, we put great pride in our playlists because it doesn’t only reflect our mood but also our personalities.

Well, this new Spotify AI bot is here to mercilessly diss your music tastes and take a poop all over your emotions.

The new AI bot called ’How Bad Is Your Spotify?’ and launched by the digital publication The Pudding, will ruthlessly roast your Spotify playlist using “sophisticated AI”. This AI was trained by Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels.

So if you’re feeling brave, log in with your Spotify account information and let the bot do its thing.