How Huawei takes innovation further

It’s official. The ‘I’ in HUAWEI stands for innovation. Huawei is a market leader in innovation as it boasts several features that makes the laptop stand out from its competitors. The Huawei Matebook D15 is not just a laptop. As Consumers are at the heart of everything Huawei does, the company has built an all-scenario ecosystem taking advantage of its expertise across telecommunications and smart device technologies. As seen in its MateBook product line, Huawei is an active player in the industry, becoming an innovative pioneer in promoting laptop innovation. Huawei aims to create a series of PC products that bring an all-scenario and smart life experience to global consumers, enabling you to get the most out of your electronics. So what are these innovative technologies and cutting-edge intelligent experiences?

HUAWEI FullView Display

The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 delivers a fully immersive experience, thanks to the HUAWEI FullView Display. The top and side bezels are only 4.8mm thick, resulting in an 84 per cent screen to body ratio.

Thin bezels are incredibly technically challenging from a design perspective.

However, in pursuit of design perfection, Huawei leveraged its smartphone design philosophy and system integration capability to realise the super slim-bezel design on the HUAWEI FullView Display.

When it was first introduced to the market, it offered the purest, most immersive sensory experience that users had ever seen. And with it – came the appreciation and recognition for the brand.

But as with all laptops, the screen can only be so big – and figuring out how to utilise that limited space to its fullest extent posed a challenge. On the HUAWEI MateBook, Huawei has removed the webcam from the bezel and integrated it into the keyboard. The recessed camera not only allowed Huawei to further cut down on the bezel size, but also it guarantees better privacy for you.

A high-strength aluminium alloy for the chassis made the durability of the PC ten times better with no compromises on the screen-to-body ratio.

Fingerprint Power Button

The bragging rights just gets better as HUAWEI MateBook is the first Windows PC to feature a fingerprint sensor for user login.

Many PC manufacturers have followed in Huawei footsteps with their own versions of fingerprint sensor-equipped laptops.

The HUAWEI MateBook D series fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button, so users can power on their device while simultaneously having their identity authenticated.

This means users don’t have to scan their fingerprint or input their password at the login screen to unlock their device.

Using this scanner, users can get to Desktop immediately. The fingerprint scanner in HUAWEI MateBook D supports sensitivity much greater than the average.

The added bonus is that the scanner improves recognition consistency with use. So the more it is used, the more consistent it becomes.

High Performance and impressive graphics card

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor and Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics.

This second generation of the 12 nm AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor features four cores, eight threads and up to 3.7 GHz main frequency and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics card, providing robust performance based on the optimized Zen+ architecture.

According to the data from AMD, this chipset outperforms its predecessor first generation AMD chipset, by 10% in single-core performance and 15% for multi-core performance, while reducing power consumption.

HUAWEI Share

The Huawei Share features allow users to project their smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously. Once the connection is established, users may drag and drop files across the systems to easily and quickly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the PC – including editing documents.

The hardware collaboration is important to note as Huawei Share lets the smartphone not only share files but also share the keyboard, mouse and speakers with the MateBook.

With the mouse and keyboard transformed into smartphone peripherals, you can navigate the smartphone on the PC interface and do all the activities they are used to doing on the phone, such as checking emails, reading the news and even watching your favourite TikTok videos.

