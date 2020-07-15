How posting to Instagram could give you a chance to meet Neymar Jr

If you are a fan of Neymar Jr and have been longing for days where you could share a football pitch with the Brazilian superstar or even just a meet and greet, that opportunity has finally come knocking at your door. Neymar Jr and his international jury are on the hunt for the most talented individuals and that could be you, thanks to @redbullneymarjrsfive.

You may be asking yourself how you're going to do that as everyone is still under lockdown. Well, the digital sphere has everything covered. Even in these times where lockdown seem to be making many things inaccessible, the digital arena still presents you the opportunity to compete with your favorite athletes

In a 60-second Instagram video, players are required to show or display their footballing skills in a creative way and win the hearts of the judges. This affords them a chance to be selected. Players should use the hashtag #outplaythemall, tag @redbullneymarjrsfive and state their name, age and home country.

Only the first posted video per player will count. Clips must be posted by September 30th and the winners will be announced on October 8th 2020.

The international jury will choose the first six players, while the final 'wildcard' spot will be awarded by the Brazilian superstar himself. The winners will get the chance to play a friendly 5-a-side match against Neymar Jr and his team by the end of 2020.