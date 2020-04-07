How SA celebrities entertain their fans with TikTok during lockdown

It’s been a week and a couple of days since the national lockdown commenced and social media has been nothing short of entertaining, thanks to TikTok - the platform that has everyone miming and dancing to their heart's content. Celebrities from all over the world are using it to get closer to their fans while in lockdown by posting fitness workout videos, showing off amazing dance moves and funny jokes while still building up loyal follower bases of millions on the platform. This is what some of South Africa's top celebs are getting up to on TikTok while in quarantine.

Cassper Nyovest

With over 300k views, Cassper had fans laughing across the continent in this funny video giving his advice on how to avoid phone calls.



@casspernyovest Great advice. ##DontAnswer ##SouthAfrica ##Comedy ##CassperNyovest ♬ original sound - acertifiedgoof

Rapper Sho Madjozi

Gaining over 200k views is John Cena hit-maker and award-winning female rapper Sho Madjozi who just recently posted a video challenging a couple of celebrities to speak or rather interact with fans using different South African languages and this video gained 240.5k views in 2 days.





Language check!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 ##polyglotcheck ##languagechallenge ##tiktoksa

DJ Zinhle

Sitting at 100k views is entrepreneur and award-winning Dj Zinhle showing off her dance moves and challenging her fans to do the same while dancing to one of her new hit singles “Go”



Do The Lifebuoy! Show off your dance moves and challenge your friends to keep it going. ##DoTheLifebuoy ##LifebuoyZ

Duma Ntando

Actress and TV presenter Duma Ntando is known for her funny Instagram videos, She is still bringing the fire on TikTok as she gets over 100k views by sharing her videos poking fun at her followers.



Now that you have a glimpse of what has been happening on the TikTok Streets, go check it out and let your favorite celebs get you through those boring lockdown days .

IOL TECH