How smartphones are helping refugees on their journey to a better life

Cape Town - A recent study by not-for-profit media outlet The Conversation revealed the benefits of smartphone usage in irregular migration. The study found that smartphones supported migration flows by providing refugees with access to online information before and during travel, and when they arrived at their destination country. According to The Conversation, using a smartphone not only influenced the refugees’ routes and choice of final destination, but also helped refugees to share information with each other. The publication conducted interviews with 27 migrants from January 2017 until March 2018 and followed them for a period of four to eight months. The report revealed that refugees’ intention to migrate was significantly influenced by mobile technologies, in addition to the traditional push-factors, such as conflict, civil war, economic hardship, and family impact. Countries such as Morocco, Libya and Tunisia, Sudan and Algeria remain popular launch points for refugees looking to leave Africa for a better life.

According to the Migration Data Portal, at mid-year 2019, the sub-Saharan region hosted an estimated 2.9 million international migrants, nearly 59 per cent of whom were either from the same sub-region or other African sub-regions.

The study further revealed that refugees used Google to access news or maps which provided them with information on the directions to take to reach their destination country.

These applications could also show when the best time, or place, was for border crossings.

Smartphones also provided for cooperation and communication between refugees, as they were an effective tool in helping each other choose the safest routes and share information.

The study also found that once refugees reached their destination, the sharing of news and photos about their journey – and how they managed to cross borders – motivated more young people to migrate.

However, there is a downside to smartphone usage by refugees as it allows traffickers to recruit prospective immigrants and quickly disseminate information.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Africa hosts more than 26 per cent of the world’s refugee population.

African News Agency (ANA)