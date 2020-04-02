How students can use phones to improve their learning during lockdown

As the country and the world at large continue the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and a lot of government and private institutes close due to the lockdown, students find themselves heavily impacted as some do not know how they will continue working without the aid of computers at campus libraries and having face to face interaction with peers and lecturers. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day national lockdown which saw the close institutions and non-essential businesses countrywide. Here are some ways students can use their phones to get more done during the 21-day national lockdown. Stay in touch with your study group while keeping your distance Smartphones, tablets and laptops with an enabled internet connection has made life much easier as it allows one to access resources such as Google Hangouts, Zoom and other software that allow students to still create study groups, share notes and meet on a regular basis.

Browse for online lessons

With a lot of degree programs and modules available for use online and tutorials on YouTube, you can use your smartphone, tablet or laptop to study new subjects or use as a studying aid.

Use WhatsApp to discuss and share notes

WhatsApp is not only great for chatting to friends, but is also a great tool to keep in touch with classmates and bounce ideas of each other.

Set a reminder for your study sessions

If you are struggling to stay focused and find yourself forgetting your study sessions, your smartphone can help you stay on task by using the reminder feature. Set a reminder to help you stay committed to study sessions.

Although the world seems to be faced with so many challenges caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, students can still keep themselves on track by having all the tools they need to succeed in the palm of their hands.

IOL TECH