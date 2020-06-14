How to market and boost your business on Instagram

The world prepares to embark on “The new Normal” journey, which will see the use of technology escalate. With people spending more time than ever on digital platforms like Instagram, many businesses have long begun to monetize and boost their reach on social media platforms. Here are some tips on how to market and boost your businesses on Instagram.

Post content that is enticing to your market

Your content needs to attract clients from the app. Photos that are low res can put your clients off. You don't come across very confident in your products and your content can be boring.

One needs to gloss up their page with high res photos with great lighting for the clients to perceive them as an expert.

Go through your posts and screenshot comments left from satisfied customers and collect other testimonials sent to you via email etc. Put these in your stories every day, so your audience sees a constant flow of positive feedback.

Post consistently

Inconsistency is never a good look and your audience wants to know they can rely on you for regular content. If they go on your page and see you haven’t posted in a while, they may unfollow you as they’ll feel you’re not providing them with enough value.





