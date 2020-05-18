How to prevent glitches on your Instagram live stream

Instagram Live is fast becoming a popular way keep in touch and entertain loved ones and followers as they can not meet due to level 4 lockdown regulations. With many people using the Instagram Live feature as a way to interact with other users in real-time, some may still come to encounter glitches which may cause their sessions to not run smoothly. However, there are ways people can avoid Instagram live errors that might cut short their live stream. Here are some tips on how to minimise the glitches. Free up your WiFi Consider temporarily disconnecting other devices connected to your WiFi. This will minimise the chances of experience interference, a divided feed or an error in internet connection that may cut short your stream entirely.

Leverage story highlights

Creating a Story highlight to show off your live videos may be a better idea as the majority of live stream viewers watch your replay, not your actual live stream. Your content will reach a larger total audience when replays are available. This said, don’t let a low number of live viewers discourage you.

Put your phone in 'Do not disturb' mode

You don’t want to receive a phone call during a live stream as this will affect your stream, forcing your live stream to pause. Don’t let this happen to you, especially when you’ve struggled to gain your followers and gather them in one place.

Consider making a dummy Instagram account

A dummy account may help you practise as often as needed to boost your confidence before you broadcast to your actual audience.

Be sure to look out for these tips to avoid glitches and mistakes in your Instagram live sessions.

IOL TECH