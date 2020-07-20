How to turn your old phone into a security camera

These days smartphones are mainly replaced purely because a newer model has been released and the owner is due for an upgrade. That means, every household probably has a phone or two stashed away as a spare.

From your high res cameras to a multitude of built-in sensors, every smartphone is packed full of advanced technology, even if it isn’t the most up-to-date. So, instead of leaving your old device to gather dust, why not put it to good use?

Add an extra layer of safety to your home by turning your old smartphone into a security camera. If you have a blindspot in your home surveillance, you can use your smartphone to fill in the gaps by placing it wherever you need it and remove it whenever you like.





How to turn your old phone into a security camera





There are a number of apps available for Android and iOS that can transform your smartphone into a security camera. This, along with all the sophisticated tools and accessories for mounting onto various surfaces - from walls to ledges - will leave you with a seriously sleek set-up.





Alfred Home Security Camera

Free on Google Play and App Store





With well over 20 million downloads, this home security app is one of the most popular among the lot. It was designed to contain even more features than an expensive security camera has. It is kitted out with access to a live stream, instant intruder alerts, night vision, walkie-talkie, and unlimited cloud storage to store, share, and playback your video footage.





The app can also be used as a baby or pet monitor so instead of having to invest in a whole new gadget, you can just repurpose your old phone.





ManyThing

Free on App Store





ManyThing lets you upgrade your CCTV system to the cloud and is compatible with a wide range of professional cameras. But, if you don't have a CCTV system, they have the option to give your spare iPhone or iPad a new lease of life. All it takes is downloading the app onto your spare device to turn it into an instant home security camera.





AtHome Camera

Free on Google Play and App Store





Offering remote monitoring on the go, AtHome has an array of impressive features like multi-screen viewing, two-way communication and advanced night vision. No need to splurge on expensive systems when you can set up your own in just a few minutes.





