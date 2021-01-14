HTC launches 5G smartphone with 90Hz screen and Snapdragon 690 SoC

Taipei - HTC has silently announced its mid-range 5G-capable smartphone, the Desire 21 Pro 5G.

The phone is currently available for pre-order only in Taiwan with no word on global release.

As for the pricing in its home country, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will retail for 11,990 TWD, reports GSMArena.

The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. This is a 20:9 aspect ratio screen and also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.