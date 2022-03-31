Huawei flexes its mettle with foldable smartphone

Johannesburg - Amid the barrage of smartphones being introduced to South Africans in recent weeks, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei took a unique approach with a foldable smartphone as part of its newest flagship stable. Huawei recently announced its latest P50 Series to locals at a launch event in Johannesburg.

This comes after the company took a two-year-long hiatus amid the pandemic, which saw the P40 Series being launched in 2019. As part of the P50 line-up, the company took the opportunity to launch its latest foldable smartphone in an attempt to pip its competitors. Thus far, South Africans have been introduced to new smartphones from Samsung’s A Series stable, with Oppo expected to launch the Reno7 5G at an event on Thursday evening.

Thus far, the foldable smartphone market, especially locally, has seen devices fetch large prices, with a very experimental device format. Thanks to displays made from Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), foldable smartphones have recently come to fruition. This malleable material soon could become the future of wrap-around displays in advertising.

Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition Huawei’s P50 Pocket borrows design cues in the fold, reminiscent of clamshell phone aesthetics introduced in the 2000s, which sees the body fold in half, bringing the display to half its size. FILE - Huawei took a unique approach with a foldable smartphone and recently announced its latest P50 Series. The P50 Pocket includes a 40MP True-Chroma camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 32MP ultra-spectrum camera.

Huawei boasts that the periscope zoom lens on the Huawei P50 Pro also has an incredible 100x zoom with a total zoom range of up to 200x when used with the wide-angle periscope lens. While this is very powerful, it has been proven that long-distance shots with that much depth require a tripod or stand for a decent picture – to avoid blurry images from camera shake. The P50 Pocket also features a 6.9-inch display when opened with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz; this means that users can expect a high-performing display that is very responsive to touch.

Huawei P50 Pro Huawei’s non-foldable smartphone of the stable, the P50 Pro, also gives the company a lot to shout about with a 50MP primary rear camera with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens for super close shots. FILE - Huawei took a unique approach with a foldable smartphone and recently announced its latest P50 Series. The device also features a 6.6-inch display with 1228x2700 pixel resolution, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of on-board storage, a 4360mAh battery and the Kirin 9000 chip.

FILE - Huawei took a unique approach with a foldable smartphone and recently announced its latest P50 Series. Look out for full reviews of the Huawei P50 Pro and the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition coming soon to IOL. Pricing Both smartphones are currently on pre-order, with the P50 Pro fetching a R19 999 price tag and the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition coming in at R28 999.00.