Huawei launches its largest overseas store in Riyadh
The Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its largest overseas store in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Wednesday.
Visitors to the Huawei flagship store, which spans over 2000 square meters with a minimalist design, can enjoy a rich full-scenario experience with immersive demonstrations of Huawei's latest smart devices and technologies in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Huawei mobile cloud service.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia welcomes Huawei's increased commitment to the kingdom, as the organization continues to expand its presence in the region.
For his part, Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, noted that Huawei is committed to supporting the goals of the kingdom's Vision 2030 to achieve digital transformation and consolidate the kingdom's position as a technology hub in the region. Enditem