Huawei Matebook D15: The perfect travel companion

The lockdown has kept us inside our homes long enough. Education and textbook turned into online classes and instead of cubicles, we have made our rooms our own offices. Thus, a laptop has become our lifeline. However, a simple laptop won’t do. To get through this lockdown, we need a good laptop. The Huawei Matebook D15 is all you need and more for this lockdown. Huawei’s powerful system design and optimisation capabilities enable it to realise the fullest potential of its products’ CPUs and GPUs. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor and Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics.

HUAWEI is all about the consumer so further optimisations have been implemented to the AMD platform to ensure the PC delivers top performance across various user activities.

Thanks to the 56Wh (rating value) battery, you don’t need to stay tethered to a socket when using the laptop outside.

Due to this impressive rating value, the battery can support different travelling scenarios if you do find yourself on the road or a plane during or even after lockdown.

On one full charge, the laptop can play 1080p local videos continuously for up to 9.5 hours, browse internet for up to 9.4 hours or perform daily tasks for up to 10 hours.

This high battery capacity lets you freely use the laptop on the go without having to worry about the dreaded ‘low battery’ sign.

As mentioned before, the company is all about better user experiences so Huawei looks for ways to improve even the smallest details.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 replaces the traditional bulky power brick with a 65W USB-C charger with detachable cables.

Compared to its predecessor, the charger is made much more portable.

Forgot or misplaces your charger for your Huawei smartphone? Don’t worry because the laptop’s charger can be used to charge other Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port.

In addition, the cable also supports data transfer. For added safety, the cable features overheat protection, which automatically cuts off power when it crosses a certain temperature threshold.

Now let’s move on to the internet connection - the part we get most excited about because it’s what we need the most.

To deliver fast and smooth wireless internet experience, a high-speed internet connection and a high-performance WLAN module are both equally important.

The WLAN module on the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 supports 2x2 MIMO as well as dual wireless antenna design, which can effectively receive WLAN signals and provide fast and stable connectivity.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 includes one USB -C port, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, and one 3.5mm auxiliary port. Combined, these interfaces can support multiple I/O needs simultaneously, including data transfer, peripheral connection and battery charging.

IOL TECH