Huawei partners with bidorbuy to make app accessible to Huawei mobile device users

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

eCommerce platform bidorbuy has partnered with Huawei to migrate the bidorbuy app to the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform.

With this, bidorbuy now has its app in Huawei’s official app store, AppGallery as well as on Huawei Mobile Services. This ensures that users across multiple mobile platforms and devices can now use the app from anywhere in the country.

“Huawei devices are affordable and competitive and are used by a significant percentage of the South African population. We realised early on that having an app in their store provided an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our users, and to ensure that we build our visibility in the market," said Craig Lubbe, CEO of bidorbuy.

The bidorbuy app offers consumers a quick and convenient way of doing online shopping.





“Our strategy is to ensure that our services are well positioned on major channels so they are accessible to our community,” adds Lubbe. “Our users consist of both buyers and sellers and this means we are always looking at new ways of lowering the barrier to entry so they can connect with one another on our vibrant platform. This is particularly relevant right now, when we know that our retail customers are facing a complex economic future and need spaces where they can potentially grow their businesses.”





For bidorbuy, the migration of the app took less than a week to complete. The app is already available for customers to use.

“To celebrate the successful arrival of the app on the HMS platform, we ran a download and spend promotion,” concludes Anne-Marie Green, Marketing Manager at Bidorbuy. “Users that downloaded the app from HMS and purchased an item using the platform before 30 April 2020 were immediately entered into a draw to win a R5 000 bidorbuy voucher. It was an exciting way for us to get people to try out the app and enjoy the experience we’ve created for them online. We’ll also be running future promotions on the HMS store going forward.”

IOL TECH