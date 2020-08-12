Huawei patents smartphone with all screen fingerprint unlock tech

Beijing - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for smartphones with all-screen fingerprint unlock technology.

In addition, the firm disclosed that the new fullscreen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.

The users will still have the option to "activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen while deactivating the rest on the screen space."

The company confirmed it has filed a patent for the new technology in six markets including China, Europe, the US, Japan, Korea as well as India and is awaiting approval, reports Android Authority.

In the patent, the company has outlined a few potential applications for the technology, such as fingerprint verification for individual applications, through their icons.