Huawei set to launch Harmony OS, its rival to Google Android, in 2021

By David Kirton

Shenzhen - Huawei Technologies plans to introduce its Harmony operating system, seen as the company's best bet to replace Google's Android mobile operating system, on smartphones next year, the head of its consumer business group said on Thursday.

Richard Yu made the comments at the company's annual developers conference in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan. He also said that the company had a 2.0 version of the system that it first unveiled last year, and that it planned to open to developers a beta version for smartphones in December.

Huawei's addition to the U.S. entity list in May last year barred Google from providing technical support for new Huawei phone models using Android, and from Google Mobile Services (GMS), the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

That led the company to experience a slump in overseas smartphone sales, although that was later offset by a surge in domestic sales. Yu said the company shipped 240 million smartphones last year, which gave it a second-place market ranking, but added that software shortages had hurt the company in recent months.