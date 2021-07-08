Huawei wins big at Mobile World Conference for innovative technology

AT THIS year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona and online from June 28 to July 1, Huawei walked away with several awards – highlighting the innovative capabilities of the company. As the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for the mobile space over the course of the coming year.

Speaking at the event, Ryan Ding, President of Carrier Business Group, pointed out that 5G – an area in which Huawei is a leading player – is already demonstrating its potential in several markets. According to Huawei research, 5G is taking hold in China and South Korea, with roll-out already 20 times faster than 4G and subscribers hitting 390 million in its home market. Between 2021 and 2025, Ding said the combination of ICT and 5G digital infrastructure will drive economic growth towards €1.9 trillion (R32.32 trillion) in China and €130 billion in South Korea. These figures prove that 5G operators are becoming drivers for national economies.

“We still need continued 5G innovation, we still need to grow our system, we need to co-ordinate telecoms standards and integrate 5G into our core production process,” says Ding. “5G innovation is an ongoing process and this is just the beginning.” The event also saw Huawei launch a series of 5G products and solutions to promote multi-antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios to build leading 5G networks.

These newly released products and solutions are all the only one of its kind. They include Industry’s Lightest 64T64R Massive MIMO, BladeAAU Pro, Industry’s only 64T A+P Solution, BladeRRU Pro, Industry’s only RF Unit that supports three low and three medium bands, and Industry’s Only Commercial FDD Massive MIMO. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said: “We aim to support operators to efficiently deploy 5G networks and provide first-rate experience. Huawei will work with global partners to innovate and share 5G benefits with all.” Huawei’s 5G prowess saw it win several awards, including the Best Mobile Network Infrastructure award at the Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards for its BladeAAU product. Huawei launched the industry’s first BladeAAU product in 2019 to help operators overcome deployment challenges relating to the insufficient antenna space.