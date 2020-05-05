iCOLLEGE launches data-free app to help disadvantaged students during lockdown

Private higher educational institution iCOLLEGE has created an app to allow learners to continue accessing their courses from homes during lockdown. iCOLLEGE aims to help underprivileged South African students who cannot afford to study a chance at education and provides approximately 50 000 students with a fully paid education. “We understand the value that education has on the lives of our students and the role educated citizens bear on our country’s future. As an organisation, we decided collectively that no student should suffer or put their education on hold because of circumstances that are beyond the control of our nation. Lockdown is not a holiday, but an opportunity for our students to continue to learn. The Job Skilling App will assist all our learners to continue their studies during these uncertain times,” said Lizel Booysen, Marketing and Sales Director of iCOLLEGE. Booysen said the app covers all the courses that iCOLLEGE offers and has compulsory job skilling tasks which students need to complete as well. The app was designed in such a manner that it is zero rated for all Cell C users. This means that after the app is downloaded and installed by Cell C users, no data is required to use it.

Students were provided with a Cell C sim card during their induction sessions to enable them to use this app for free. Normal data charges apply for students who do not want to change their service providers to Cell C.

“Rather than simply sending our students reading material, the app is personalised with pre-recorded lectures from our Facilitators, so it’s like being in the classroom. Students are still required to complete compulsory tasks set out for them as it forms a vital part of their studies,” explains Booysen.

The institution urges all students to make use of the app and to actively participate as it is part of the curriculum.

To qualify to study at iCOLLEGE, students must be South African citizens, between the ages of 18 and 27, unemployed, not be claiming UIF, and must have a minimum grade 10 qualification. iCOLLEGE has multiple intakes throughout the year and students can still enrol now by going online to www.icollegeint.co.za.

The educational institution has 17 campuses across 7 provinces. To study at the college, students only pay a once-off registration fee of R700 if their application is accepted.

IOL TECH