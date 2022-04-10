If your partner has one of these apps, they could be cheating on you

Johannesburg - Have “I dos” become “I don’ts”, monogamy becomes monotony or “until death do us part” become “until Ashley does us part?” If your partner is secretive around their smartphone, we have come up with a list of reasons (or apps) that could give you closure through your partner’s exposure.

With infidelity rife among couples, the internet and smartphones have undoubtedly played their fair role in couple separations in recent years. Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) showed that it wasn’t a “happily ever after” for the more than 23 000 couples who filed for divorce in 2019. But we’re not here to tell you what you already know.

We are here to show you how “holy matrimony” can end with sinful thoughts, how WhatsApp chats can turn into pillow talk and most importantly… “Who Ashley really is… ” So for starters, their name is Ashley Madison.

They aren’t your partner’s secret lover but rather one of many apps that could aid your partner in their extra-marital affairs. If your partner uses one of the apps on this list, there could be a reason for concern. Cheating and dating apps

Ashley Madison With a slogan like: “Life is short, have an affair”, it’s no doubt that this app is one of the most glaring signs of your partner’s infidelity. Ashley Madison is an app and service designed for discretion in affairs and unashamedly encourages discreet relationships among married users and those looking to explore beyond the bounds of their relationship.

Tinder The Tinder Swindler documentary has shone a light on the dangers of dating apps. However, if you’re in a committed relationship – there's no reason you should have this app on your phone. Creating matches by mutually swiping right on a person’s profile picture, Tinder has become a popular dating app today, with no place in long-term relationships.

OkCupid/Bumble/POF (Plenty of Fish)/Grindr Like Tinder, all three of these apps work similarly by creating matches based on mutually and anonymously liking another user’s profile. Like Tinder, these apps are also location-based and offer suggestions from other users based on their proximity.

Grindr, however, which works in the same fashion as the others, has also become the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer users. Discreet messaging Line/Viber/Kik

While it’s natural for all smartphone users to own instant messaging apps, like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, it’s the lesser-known communication apps that could hold all the secrets. We’re not saying your partner isn’t part of the Hawks or CIA. Still, all of these apps offer end-to-end encryption and privacy. Many (especially the lesser-known ones) provide a further veil of discretion around communication. While this list is non-exhaustive, given the launch of new communication apps every day.

Apps like these aren’t go-to instant messengers, especially if your partner isn’t using them to communicate with you. Having one of these instant messaging apps installed may not necessarily point to an unhappy home, but they provide a good indicator. However, just because they don’t have one of these apps doesn’t mean communication with a fling isn’t happening elsewhere like Facebook Messenger or “sliding in the Instagram or Twitter DMs”.

Private space apps Vaulty Stocks / Private Message Box / Avira Vault Not all apps are easily noticeable on your partner’s smartphone.

Many offer functionality to hide not only messages but also photos and videos. Through various apps like these three mentioned, users can sometimes communicate with each other and discreetly hide photo and video content sent from their side piece. While these might not necessarily expose your partner’s affair or even contribute toward it, these are just some of the apps to raise an eyebrow over.