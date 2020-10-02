Indwe launches app that lets users manage insurance cover according to needs

Johannesburg - Indwe Risk Services has announced the launch of BluPixl, an all-in-one car and home insurance app that lets consumers choose and manage insurance cover according to their needs.

The app is powered by one of South Africa’s largest independent insurance brokers, Indwe and integrates insurance expertise and smart tech.

“When it comes to choosing insurance, it is often both a daunting and dull experience”, said Peter Olyott, Indwe CEO. “In launching BluPixl, we want to bring convenience, choice and customisation to the fingertips of South Africans. Not only does the platform enable consumers to shop and experience insurance the same way they do with everyday goods and services, but it also serves to assist them in making informed choices.”

BluPixl users can request quotes and get advice on managing policies and submitting a claim.

Users can also instantly start shopping for insurance solutions on their smartphones after downloading the BluPixl app. Once a user has signed up and entered their preferences, the app will begin to fetch and consolidate insurance quotes from South Africa’s top insurers.