Innovative tech start-up companies in SA to watch out for

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Several startups have been making the rounds in the tech world and South Africans are finding new innovative ways to bring their services or products to market. These five tech startups are a good example of how manual things were reinvented into modern tech products/apps. From your neighbourhood watch to renting out DVD or avoiding those long irritating bank queues when trying to send someone money - all these things that were once done manually have been turned into tech startups. South Africa has made a huge impact on the science and technology field as more young entrepreneurs are finding new ways to create new tech products every day. Let’s have a look at some of these amazing apps that were created. SPOTTM Spottm consists of Spottm Wear and Spottm Social. Spottm Social is a mobile app that allows victims of crime or even concerned citizens to immediately report a felony or misdemeanour to thousands of anonymous people in the community known as Spotters located in their area. People can also instantly alert family and police during an emergency. Spottm Wear is a personal wearable safety device that sounds the alarm when you are in dangerous situations and it can also send your GPS location to your loved ones.

Qurio

Qurio is a free mobile and web product designed to deliver high quality, low-cost educational solutions to masses through web technologies. The product specialises in creating quiz, tests as well as surveys of overall assessment processes for teachers across the African continent.

Smart toy club

Smart toy club is a monthly toy rental subscription service for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years. Every month parents will get a bag of quality, age-appropriate toys for their children and keep it for 4 weeks and just as your child starts needing fresh stimulation it will be exchanged for a new selection of toys that will include educational toys, wooden toys, trendy tech toys books, puzzles and games.

Crowd App

Crowd is a free app solution that provides users with up to date information on how busy their favourite public locations are in real-time helping users to avoid crowded spaces. The app was launched in 2020 in efforts to help save time when you go out for shopping and to avoid crowded spaces in the time of Covid-19.

The South African Innovations Summit is taking place from 30 September - October 1st this year and promises to be a spectecular event that should not be missed.

Get your tickets below and use the promo code ANA10 in order to receive a 10% discount on your tickets!

https://qkt.io/auy7Wi

IOL TECH