Instagram celebrates its tenth birthday with classic icons

Johannesburg - When Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram ten years ago, the photo-sharing app made its debut on the App Store on the 6 of October becoming an instant hit. To celebrate the company’s 10th birthday, Instagram has a surprise waiting for you.

Instagram has added 13 newly icons to choose from and they include a polaroid style camera that was actually designed by Kevin Systrom the former CEO of Instagram. The polaroid style camera design was used for more than five years before the company created new icons.

The other themed icons include Classic, Classic 2, Candy, Seafoam, Pride, Lux, Dark, Light, and Designer. These new icons are coming to the Instagram app on Android phones running Oreo and newer.

To access the new Instagram icons, go to the settings within the app and do a long swipe down on the screen to reveal some emoji. Once you’ve swiped down far enough, the icons will be unlocked and you’ll see a message from Instagram.

“To celebrate our birthday, this month we’re inviting you to change your app icon to your favourite below. Thanks for being part of our story and using Instagram to share yours,” reads the message in the app icon selection screen.