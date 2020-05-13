Instagram continues its fight against online bullying

Instagram is still fighting against bullying on its platform. This time, the popular app is introducing a series of new features aimed at helping users manage negative comments and highlighting better ones. The new feature was specifically designed for people or organisations that run Instagram accounts with a huge following. Users will now be able to delete negative comments in bulks and block or restrict multiple accounts. To enable this feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select 'Manage Comments' and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.

Tap 'More Options' to block or restrict accounts in bulk. To block or restrict accounts on Android, press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon, and select Block or Restrict.



Highlighting positive comments

In addition to removing negative comments, the app wants to give people an easy way to amplify and encourage positive interactions.

Instagram also mentioned testing Pinned Comments. This feature will give people a way to set the tone for their accounts and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.



“We’ve seen that tags and mentions can be used to target or bully others, so we’re rolling out new controls that allow you to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram. You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” said Instagram on its page.

With the new feature celebrities and socialites will be more than happy to use Instagram without being reminded of online trolls.

IOL TECH

