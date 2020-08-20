Instagram introduces new authenticity measures

Johannesburg - Instagram has introduced authenticity measures - a new feature to help users get reliable content from verified accounts and not bots trying to mislead people.

If Instagram spots any inauthentic behaviour making rounds on the platform, users will be asked to verify their identity, allowing the company to access users who are up to no good and keeping the Instagram community safe.

“By prompting the people behind accounts to confirm their information, we will be able to better understand when accounts are attempting to mislead their followers, hold them accountable, and keep our community safe,” Instagram said in a post.

Instagram said they will be looking at a range of signals to determine if an account holder needs to confirm their information. However, the change will only apply to a small number of people.

This includes accounts potentially engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour, or when they see the majority of someone's followers are in a different country to their location, or if they find signs of automation, such as bot accounts for example.