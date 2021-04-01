Instagram introduces TikTok-style feature ‘Remix’ on Reels

New Delhi - In its bid to further take on Chinese short-form video app TikTok, Facebook-owned Instagram has announced a new feature called Remix that will let users create, share and add their own perspective and fun on its Reels platform. Instagram users can now "remix" a reel, meaning they can upload a video next to another user's, building on top of the original clip. The feature is already popular on TikTok, often for dance challenges, under the "duet" function. "Remix lets you create your own Reel, along-side an existing reel. Interactive tools like Live Rooms, polls and questions in Stories, and AR effects have always been a huge part of how people connect on Instagram," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. This is how it works.

Tap the three dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel".

The screen will split into the original reel and your new one and you can now start recording your Remix.

Your recording will be side-by-side to the original reel.

"Once recorded, you can control the volume for the original audio, your recorded audio, and add a voiceover," Instagram said, adding that only newly uploaded Reels will have Remix enabled.

Since the launch of Reels last year, several features have been added to it.

This includes extending the recording time limit up to 30 seconds, extending the countdown timer to 10 seconds while recording, and adding options to trim and delete clips from the timeline.

There have also been updates to the audio features, where you can now save audio clips, share audio pages, and browse for trending songs.

—IANS