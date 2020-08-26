Instagram launches QR codes globally - Here is how to generate your own code

Johannesburg - After a successful launch in Japan last year, social media giant Instagram has introduced QR codes to the app.

Users can now generate QR codes that will be scannable from any supporting third-party camera apps. The idea is that businesses can print their QR code and have customers scan it to open their Instagram account easily. From there, people can see store hours, buy items or just follow the account.

QR codes have become an important tool for business. Some restaurants have begun leaving QR codes out instead of their physical menus and other businesses use it as an important touchpoint with customers.

However, in the past when appealing your account offline, such as in stores or event venues, you had to list your account name in the letters or use Nametags. If you wanted to use a QR code you had to generate the code using external services. Starting now, you can view your QR code within Instagram. If you want to post a QR code in printed materials, you can download it from a web page.

While Nametags might have worked for this purpose, QR codes make it easier for people to scan and make them less reliant on taking out the Instagram camera to access information.